Twitter down for many users globally, not able to login on website

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 29: Micro-blogging platform Twitter suffered a mega outage on Friday as several users across the world were greeted by an error message 'Something went wrong, but don't fret - it's not your fault. Let's try again'.

While some users said they were getting logged out automatically, others complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.

The outage is limited to Twitter's website for PCs and not the app, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

There have been over 478 reports of outages on the platform until 8:25 am, of which about 54 per cent of reports were related to the Twitter login and the rest about the website.

Who could replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO?

Downdetector is a platform that tracks websites across the globe and gives an estimate whether a website is working or not. Twitter website has been intermittently inaccessible for many users in the United States, including Canada, Argentina, United Kingdom, Philippines and Germany.

However, the iPhone and Android versions of Twitter, for the most part, now appear to be fully functional.

This is the third time that Twitter was down since takeover by Elon Musk in late October. Contrary to certain forecasts, the website has remained online for the most part ever since, even during significant occasions like the World Cup or Elon's self-reported times when he unplugged "one of the more sensitive server racks."