Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Koo app

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 25: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday that Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account.

''Twitter's actions were in gross violation of Rule 4 (8) of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account,'' he further said.

About an hour later, Twitter unlocked access to the account by posting a warning message to the minister's account stating, "Your account is now available for use. Plase be aware that any additional notices against your account may result in your account being locked again and poetentially suspended. In order to avoid this, do not post additional material in violation of our Copyright Policy and immediately remove any material from your account for which you are not authorised to post."

Twitter has neither given any prior intimation before blocking access to account nor specified any content that was found violating the US laws on copyright.

The minister took to indigenous social messaging app Koo to share his 'peculiar' experience.

Earlier this month, the Centre had issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to "immediately" comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.