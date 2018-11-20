  • search

Twitter CEO slammed for holding 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' poster

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stirred a controversy for holding a political poster during his visit to the country. Dorsey held a closed-door discussion with a group of women journalist hosted by Twitter India.

    One of the participants, a Dalit activist, shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack that read, "Smash Brahminical Patriarchy"

    Notably, Right-leaning, outraged against the CEO, accusing him of attacking an "ethnic group" and questioning why only Left-wing individuals were invited to the meet.

    Responding to the anti-Brahmin poster, Former Supreme Court Judge, Markandeya Katju, said, " 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' is anti-national slogan. It divides India into caste lines and so is part of divide and rule policy of our enemies. We must be united to face huge challenges before the country. There are many enlightened Brahmins who oppose the caste system, Dalits should unite with them."

    Twitter India further tweeted that the statement is not a representation of the organisation or the CEO, but a perceptible replication of the company's effort to see, hear and perceive the different sides of public conversations that happen on their service across the globe.

    Jack Dorsey is on a visit to India and has met PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shah Rukh Khan, and others, participated in a roundtable with women journalists, writers, and activists to converse about the Twitter experience in India. 

