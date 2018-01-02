TSTRANSCO jobs: Check vacancy list and eligibility criteria here

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The TSTRANSCO or the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited with Headquarters at Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Lineman, Sub-Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Telecom). Those candidates who are interested can submit their applications on the official website.

TSTRANSCO jobs: Check vacancy list and eligibility criteria here

The Upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in respect of SC/ST/BC candidates and up to 10 years in respect of Physically Handicapped candidates Interested candidates shall have to submit their application at the official website of the recruiting body at tstransco.cgg.gov.in. '

Eligibility:

Assistant Engineer: Bachelors Degree in the relevant engineering discipline or a Pass in Section-'A' & 'B' of A.M.I.E. examination conducted by Institute of Engineers in the respective discipline. Applicants must be in the age group 18-44 years.

Sub Engineer- Electrical: Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Graduation in Electrical Engineering in addition to Diploma in Electrical Engineering. Applicant must be in the age group of 18-44 years.

Junior Lineman: SSLC/ SSC/ 10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical only from a recognized Institution/ Board of combined A.P. / Telangana State Education Department. Applicant must be in the age group of 18-35

TSTRANSCO vacancies:

  • Assistant Engineer: 330
  • Sub Engineer: 174
  • Junior Lineman: 1100

OneIndia News

Read more about:

telangana, recruitment

Story first published: Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 7:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 2, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.