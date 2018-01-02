TSTRANSCO jobs: Check vacancy list and eligibility criteria here

The TSTRANSCO or the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited with Headquarters at Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Lineman, Sub-Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Telecom). Those candidates who are interested can submit their applications on the official website.

The Upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in respect of SC/ST/BC candidates and up to 10 years in respect of Physically Handicapped candidates Interested candidates shall have to submit their application at the official website of the recruiting body at tstransco.cgg.gov.in. '

Eligibility:

Assistant Engineer: Bachelors Degree in the relevant engineering discipline or a Pass in Section-'A' & 'B' of A.M.I.E. examination conducted by Institute of Engineers in the respective discipline. Applicants must be in the age group 18-44 years.

Sub Engineer- Electrical: Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Graduation in Electrical Engineering in addition to Diploma in Electrical Engineering. Applicant must be in the age group of 18-44 years.

Junior Lineman: SSLC/ SSC/ 10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical only from a recognized Institution/ Board of combined A.P. / Telangana State Education Department. Applicant must be in the age group of 18-35

TSTRANSCO vacancies:

Assistant Engineer: 330

Sub Engineer: 174

Junior Lineman: 1100

OneIndia News