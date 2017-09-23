TSSET 2017 results soon, HC lifts stay on declaration

The TSSET 2017 results will be declared soon. Once declared it will be available on the official website.

The results can now be declared since the Hyderabad High Court lifted the stay on the declaration of the results. Qualifying in TSSET is the basis for recruitment and promotions to teaching posts in colleges and universities in the State.

The judge was dealing with a case filed by Dattatri of Adilabad, whocontended that the rules regarding qualification etc. were changed after the examination. In February 2017, the advertisement for this examination was issued.

On June 11 the examination was conducted and on June 29 the authorities declared that they will follow new UGC rule and not the rules mentioned in the original notification. The petitioner said that this is not permissible. The persons who are qualified in TSSET alone ( apart from persons who qualify NET) will be eligible to be appointed as lecturers, Assistant Professors in colleges and universities in State. Another single judge stayed the final declaration of results in July 2017 saying that this amounts to "changing the rules of game after the game started."

OneIndia News