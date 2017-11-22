TSPSC TGT main exam 2017 results: Steps to check

The TSPSC TGT main exam 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exam was held on September 3 and 4. A total of 1760 candidates are provisionally shortlisted in the ratio of 1:2 for certificate verification.

The certificate verification is scheduled to be held on November 23 and 24 at Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad beside Govt., Polytechnic College from 9.30 am onwards. Ealier, the TSPSC had released notification to recruit 986 vacancies. The results are available on tspsc.gov.in.

How to check TSPSC TGT main exam 2017 results:

Go to tspsc.gov.in

Click on TGT recruitment link:

You'll be redirected to a new page.

Click on the results section

Click on the 'Results for Notification No. 14/2017 Post of TGT (English and Urdu) in various Residential Educational Institutions Societies'

A pdf file will open displaying roll numbers of selected candidates

Download results

Take a printout

OneIndia News