    TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment result declared

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The TS EAMCET final phase counselling seat allotment result has been declared today. The same is available on the official website.

    TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment result declared

    Application can check and download their TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment result and college wise provisional allotment list from the official website. Applicants who have been allotted a seat will have to complete their admission by paying the tuition fee and self report through the website between November 12 and November 15 at the allotted college in person within November 16.

    Students will have the option to cancel the provisionally allotted seat in online mode by November 18. The TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment result is available on tseamcet.nic.in.

    Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 16:42 [IST]
    X