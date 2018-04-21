TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket released: Here are the important dates

The TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket has been released. The hall ticket for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET) is available on the official website.

The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website until May 1. The online application process is still open and the candidates can apply on or before April 24 with a late fee of Rs 5,000 and April 28 with a late fee of Rs 10,000. The hall ticket is available for download on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET important dates:

Last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 10,000: April 28, 2018

Last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 5,000: April 24, 2018

Last date for submission of online application without late fee: April 4

Correction of online application data: April 6 to 9

Hall tickets availability: April 20 to May 1

TS EAMCET (Agriculture and Medical) exams: May 2 and 3 (10 to 1 PM, 3 to 6 PM)

TS EAMCET (Engineering) exams: May 4, 5 and 7 (10 to 1 PM, 3 to 6 PM)

