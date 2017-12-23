Truth will win, truth will prevail, tweets Lalu after fodder scam verdict

After being convicted by Ranchi Court in the fodder scam, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has given a poetic reaction on Twitter to the court verdict. Total 16 people, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, have been found guilty. Six, including former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra, have been acquitted. Quantum of punishment to be pronounced on January 3.

Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted, " Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win."

'A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though," he further tweeted.

CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Lalu Prasad, the chief of RJD, and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict.

Lalu Prasad will be lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail, reported ANI.

#WATCH: Lalu Prasad Yadav outside Ranchi's Special CBI Court after being convicted in a #FodderScam case pic.twitter.com/hn6REkaizv — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

OneIndia News