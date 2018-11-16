  • search

Sabarimala protests: Trupti Desai lands at Kochi airport, BJP workers block exit

    Kochi, Nov 16: Activist Trupti Desai, who is on way to Sabarimala temple,  was stopped at Kochi airport by BJP workers on Friday.

    Trupti Desai lands at Kochi airport, BJP workers block exit. Courtesy: ANI news
    MN Gopi, local BJP leader, who is outside Cochin airport, said, " Won't allow Trupti Desai to go out from the airport using police vehicle or other govt means. Airport taxies also won't take her. If she wants, she can use her own vehicle. There will be agitations all along her way even if she goes out from airport."

    Protesting local BJP leaders at the airport said the devotees would not let Desai and her colleagues, reportedly total six in numbers, to come out of the airport and proceed to Sabarimala temple.

    Trupti Desai requested protestors not to resort to violence. She said, "Once we reach there, we'll see what level of security state gives us. Even if the state doesn't give us any security, we'll still go, but I can be attacked. I have received so many threats of attack and killing."

    Trupti Desai and her colleagues reached the airport around 4:30 in the morning. Ever since then the protesters have been standing outside the airport and protesting.

    The temple opens Friday evening, for the third time since the apex court verdict on September 28 allowed women of all age group to offer prayers at the hilltop Lord Ayyappa temple though none could do so following stiff resistance from devotees and activists, opposing any change in the temple traditions.

