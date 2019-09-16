Trump to drop in at 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Texas; Indian Envoy says its historic, unprecedented

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Washington, Sep 16: The White House on Sunday confirmed that the US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event which will take place in Texas, Houston next week.

The White House on Sunday said US President Donald Trump's scheduled meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Texas "will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the world's oldest and largest democracies".

"In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India... It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the White House said in a statement.

At 'Howdy Modi!' event in US, Donald Trump may appear as 'Surprise Guest'

The Trump's decision to drop in at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Texas, where Modi is scheduled to address Indian-Americans, reflects the "personal chemistry and friendship" between the two leaders, India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

"The two leaders addressing the 'Howdy, Modi' event is historic and unprecedented. It reflects not only the closeness and comfort levels in the relationship but also the personal chemistry and friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump," Mr Shringla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Over 50,000 Indian-Americans will attend the sold-out event at Houston's NRG Stadium on September 22 that's billed by the organisers as the largest-ever turnout for a foreign elected leader on US soil. The Indian-Americans are also potential voters for President Trump, who fights a re-election next year.

The US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and second-highest Democrat and representative of Maryland, will address the "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston.

PM Modi will be in the US till September 28, primarily for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he will make a speech on the 27th - just ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The 'Howdy, Modi' event is being organised by the Texas India Forum (TIF), which calls itself a "community summit". Some 1,000 volunteers and 650 Texas-based organisations are helping out.