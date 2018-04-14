TRS chief KCR calls on Gowda, pledges support, urges Telugus to vote for JD(S) in Karnataka

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and Chief Minister of Telangana has assured JD(S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda of support in the upcoming May 12 Karnataka Assembly election.

He had met with Gowda in a bid to garner support for this proposed federal front.

Pledging his support to the JD (S) in the coming elections to Karnataka state Assembly, Rao said: "I appeal to all the Telugu people living in Karnataka to vote for the JD (S).'' In turn, Rao got all praise from the veteran leader and his son and former Karnataka chief minister Kumara Swamy on his governance.

Rao, accompanied by his party MPs and actor Prakash Raj, held discussions with JD (S) leaders on his proposed Federal Front.

Speaking to reporters later along with Gowda and others, Rao appealed to all political parties to join hands to bring about qualitative change in the country. "We, whether the TMC, TDP, TRS, Left parties, will come out with a common agenda for the nation. Whoever is interested may join us in national interest. We are not interested in politics," said Rao who had met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee last month.

To the JD(S), Rao's visit and his announcement of support to it comes as a shot in the arm ahead of the elections. "I appeal to Telugu people to support JD (S). If asked by them (Deve Gowda), I will also campaign in some pockets where there are people of Telugu origin,'' Rao said.Meanwhile, sources said the JD(S) was likely to invite Rao to campaign in Kolar, Chikkaballapur and parts of Hyderabad-Karnataka region which have a sizeable Telugu population.

Kumaraswamy said, "Rao has given his valuable suggestions on some novel programmes to be included in the JD(S) manifesto and tips on tactics to be adopted in the electoral battle."CAUVERY: Blaming the Congress and BJP for the present situation in the country, Rao said the inaction and inefficiency of the two parties had ensured that there is no water for irrigation and drinking purpose across the country. "What we have only are water wars,'' he said.

Stating that India has 30,000 tmcft of surplus water, Rao wondered, "Why should there be a fight for Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu? Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with black flags during his visit to Tamil Nadu. The Brijesh Kumar Tribunal was constituted in 2004 but it has not given any solution. Generations will come and go; we will continue to fight and they (Centre) will just watch,'' Rao said and asked all political parties to join hands against the Congress and BJP.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

