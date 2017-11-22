Tripura scribe could have been killed for exposing misdeeds of Commandant

Many inTripura strongly harbor the belief that journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumik was shot dead for having exposed the misdeeds of the Commandant of the 2nd Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR.)

Subal Kumar Dey, Editor of the Syandan Patrika, a leading vernacular daily published from Agartala where Bhaumik was engaged as a senior reporter, talking to Oneindia over phone alleged "Bhaumik was called to the camp by the Commandant on Tuesday. He was then shot dead. It's a conspiracy. Bhaumik had done three investigative news items against the Commandant."

Both the Commandant Tapan Debbarma and the PSO constable Nandalal Reang were arrested and produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Agartala on Wednesday.

The camp of the 2nd Battalion at R.K. Nagar, Khas Noagaon, Tripura. The camp is located around 20 km from the State Capital Agartala.

The body of the slain scribe was kept at the Agartal Press Club where people from all walks of life including political leaders paid their last respect.

The journalists demanded that the Tripura Government ensure safety of journalists. This is the second incident of a journalist being murdered in Tripura in the last two months.

They were both remanded to police custody for 10 days. "They had been arrested on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy" stated Harakumar Debbarma, Superintendent of Police.

On Tuesday 48 year old Bhaumiuk, who was a crime reporter with Syandan Patrika, a Bengali newspaper of Agartala. He had gone to meet the Commandant at the Tripura State Rifles camp. He had prior appointment. However he had had an altercation with a PSO and the PSO allegedly shot him dead.

28 year old Santanu Bhowmik, a journalist working with a news channel "Din Raat" while covering a clash between Indigenous People's Front of Tripura and CPIM's Rajjer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad in Mandia, West Tripura on September 20. He was allegedly hit on the head from behind and abducted.

Police later had found him with grievous multiple stab injuries. He was rushed to the GB Panth Hospital where he was declared dead.

OneIndia News