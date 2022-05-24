Triple suicide in Delhi's Vasant Vihar: Police say women may have watched YouTube videos on ending life

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 24: The investigation so far into the Vasant Vihar triple suicide case suggests that the three women saw YouTube videos to figure out different ways of killing themselves, officials said on Monday.

According to police, Manju Srivastava (55) and her daughters Ankita (30) and Anshuta (26) were depressed after the family head, Umesh Srivastava, died of COVID-19 last year. Financial difficulties had made their lives more miserable.

On Saturday night, Manju and her two daughters were found dead in their house with a partially open gas cylinder and all windows sealed with foil. Three small 'anghiti' (braziers) had also been placed in the room where their bodies were found, according to police.

A police official said since they had "planned their suicides a few months ago", it is likely that they watched YouTube videos to find out different ways to kill themselves and so that they could not be saved in any way.

A purported suicide note written by one of the deceased and affixed on a wall said, "Carbon Monoxide is inside. Do not try to save us as we don't want to live. Saving can give us brain damage. It is worse than living and dying. We beg you don't try to save us. Save yourself instead."

Police said two mobile phones that were recovered from the scene will be sent to the forensic lab for examination.

"We will also be sending the eight-nine suicide notes that we have recovered from the scene to the forensic lab for matching the handwriting to ascertain who among the three wrote them," a police officer said. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained as the post-mortem report is awaited, the police said. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:23 [IST]