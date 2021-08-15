West Bengal Rains: PM Modi dials Mamata, assures her of all help to mitigate flood situation

Trinamool MPs claim they were attacked in Tripura

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Aug 15: TMC MP Dola Sena has alleges that her convoy was attacked near Belonia town in South Tripura district, where she had gone to hoist the National Flag.

"Some TMC leaders and I were attacked in Sabroom and Belonia in Southern Tripura where we had gone to hoist Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. Police were a silent spectator," said TMC MP Dola Sen.

Another TMC leader Aparupa Poddar said they were travelling in near South Tripura district's Belonia town was targeted, leaving at least one person injured.

Story first published: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 16:47 [IST]