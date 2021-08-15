YouTube
    Trinamool MPs claim they were attacked in Tripura

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Aug 15: TMC MP Dola Sena has alleges that her convoy was attacked near Belonia town in South Tripura district, where she had gone to hoist the National Flag.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Some TMC leaders and I were attacked in Sabroom and Belonia in Southern Tripura where we had gone to hoist Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. Police were a silent spectator," said TMC MP Dola Sen.

    Another TMC leader Aparupa Poddar said they were travelling in near South Tripura district's Belonia town was targeted, leaving at least one person injured.

    west bengal tmc politics

    Story first published: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 16:47 [IST]
    X