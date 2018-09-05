Treat Sanathan Sanstha like a terror outfit if they killed Gauri Lankesh, says sister

Bengaluru, Sep 5: Rightwing outfit Sanatan Sanstha should be treated like any other terrorist organisation if its involvement in killings of rationalists, including Narendra Dabholkar, was proved, Kavitha Lankesh, sister of slain journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, Tuesday said.

Her demand comes in the backdrop of the investigation by the SIT, probing the Gauri case, leading to the the arrest of key players in the killing of rationalists Dabholkar and M M Kalburgi.

Talking to PTI on the eve of first death anniversary of her sister, Kavitha expressed her happiness over the progress made by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Also Read | Gauri's legacy to live on, Lankesh Patrike to be relaunched with a new name

"Right now we are hearing about subsidiary or off-shoot of Sanatan Sanstha like Hindu Janajagruti Samiti... If it is proved they are all involved... (in the killing), they should

be listed as a terrorist organisation like any other (extremist) organisation," Kavitha said.

Gauri, known for her strong anti-Hindutva views, was shot dead in front of her home here by motor-cycle borne assailants on September 5 last year with the killing triggering an outrage.

The SIT has so far arrested 12 people and some of them were allegedly linked to Sanatan Sanstha and its allied outfit Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Giving the thumbs up to the SIT, Kavitha said it had not only made arrests, but also guided the CBI and other agencies to nab killers of rationalists Govind Pansare, Dabholkar and Kalburgi.

"I am very happy with the SIT considering that CBI and other agencies had not done anything from Maharashtra. Now all those linkages are coming out, from Gauri to Pansare to Dabholkar,and Kalburgi. CBI and other agencies are taking the help of SIT," she added.

Also Read | Same weapon was used to kill Gauri Lankesh and Narendra Dabholkar: CBI tells court

The SIT, formed by then chief minister Siddaramaiah with IGP B K Singh as its head and IPS officer M N Anucheth as the investigating officer, has arrested suspected mastermind Amol Kale and shooter Parashuram Waghmare among others. A few others are yet to be nabbed.

However, Sanatan Sanstha has claimed that those arrested were not its members.