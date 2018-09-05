Gauri's legacy to live on, Lankesh Patrike to be relaunched with a new name

Bengaluru, Sep 5: A year on, Gauri Lankesh's activist friends and journalists strive to keep her legacy alive by relaunching on Wednesday the very first edition of Nyaya Patha (Path of Justice), the tabloid. The weekely tabloid will be published with no advertisements like it was during the time Gauri and her father ran the weekly.

The paper Gauri Lankesh Patrike will be run by the Gauri Media Trust, formed by activists who came together in the aftermath of Lankesh's killing.

The first and last edition of the weekly came out a fortnight after she was shot dead outside her house, and the title of it seemed as though the weekly was reminding her killers: 'my voice will not be silenced'.

The editions, with literary and cultural aspects in addition to the political aspect Gauri had focused on, will be put together by the trust formed under her name working out of a new office.