Trains diverted after coal-laden goods train derail in Bihar's Gurpa

    Patna, Oct 26: The rail traffic on Wednesday was disrupted on the up and down lines in the Dhanbad division following 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between the Koderma and Manpur railway section on Wednesday morning.

    "On 26.10.2022, 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 06.24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines. There have been no casualties in the incident," reads a tweet by East Central Railway after being translated into English.

    It also added that the accident relief vehicle and a team of officers from Barwadih, Gaya, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Gomo, and Dhanbad have left for the site.

    Following the incident, several trains have been diverted to a different route while some have been partially terminated because of the disruption.

    East Central Railway said in another update that 13305 Dhanbad-Dehri On Sone Intercity Express departing from Dhanbad, 13553 Asansol-Varanasi Express departing from Asansol,13546 Gaya-Asansol Express departing from Gaya, and 13545 Asansol-Gaya Express departing from Asansol have been partially terminated.

    The railway diverted the following trains:

    12381 Howrah-New Delhi Express

    13151 Kolkata-Jammutavi Express

    12365 Patna-Ranchi Express

    12319 Kolkata - Agra Cantt Express

    12260 Bikaner - Sealdah Express

    12988 Ajmer-Sealdah Express

    12382 New Delhi-Howrah Express

    13152 Jammu Tawi-Kolkata Express

    12444 Anand Vihar Terminus-Haldia Express

    12802 New Delhi-Puri Express

    18626 Hatiya-Purnea Court Express

    18625 Purnea Court-Hatiya Express

    12801 Puri- New Delhi Express

    Dhanbad division of railway also issued helpline numbers for the convenience of passengers:

    Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction:

    05412-272260, 9794849461

    Gaya Junction: 7070096337

    Dhanbad: 8102928627, NSB Gomoh: 9471191511, Koderma: 9334837103

