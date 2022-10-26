Trains diverted after coal-laden goods train derail in Bihar's Gurpa

IRCTC update: 190 trains cancelled on October 24; here is the complete list

Patna, Oct 26: The rail traffic on Wednesday was disrupted on the up and down lines in the Dhanbad division following 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between the Koderma and Manpur railway section on Wednesday morning.

"On 26.10.2022, 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 06.24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines. There have been no casualties in the incident," reads a tweet by East Central Railway after being translated into English.

बुलेटिन - 01



धनबाद मंडल के कोडरमा और मानपुर रेलखंड के मध्य गुरपा स्टेशन पर आज 26.10.2022 को प्रातः 06.24 बजे कोयला लदे मालगाड़ी के 53 वैगन पटरी से उतर गए जिसके फलस्वरूप अप एवं डाउन लाइन पर रेल यातायात बाधित है। घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है । — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) October 26, 2022

It also added that the accident relief vehicle and a team of officers from Barwadih, Gaya, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Gomo, and Dhanbad have left for the site.

Following the incident, several trains have been diverted to a different route while some have been partially terminated because of the disruption.

Indian Railways to run special trains to clear festive rush

East Central Railway said in another update that 13305 Dhanbad-Dehri On Sone Intercity Express departing from Dhanbad, 13553 Asansol-Varanasi Express departing from Asansol,13546 Gaya-Asansol Express departing from Gaya, and 13545 Asansol-Gaya Express departing from Asansol have been partially terminated.

The railway diverted the following trains:

12381 Howrah-New Delhi Express

13151 Kolkata-Jammutavi Express

12365 Patna-Ranchi Express

12319 Kolkata - Agra Cantt Express

12260 Bikaner - Sealdah Express

12988 Ajmer-Sealdah Express

12382 New Delhi-Howrah Express

13152 Jammu Tawi-Kolkata Express

12444 Anand Vihar Terminus-Haldia Express

12802 New Delhi-Puri Express

18626 Hatiya-Purnea Court Express

18625 Purnea Court-Hatiya Express

12801 Puri- New Delhi Express

Dhanbad division of railway also issued helpline numbers for the convenience of passengers:

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction:

05412-272260, 9794849461

Gaya Junction: 7070096337

Dhanbad: 8102928627, NSB Gomoh: 9471191511, Koderma: 9334837103