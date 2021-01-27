Tractor rally violence in Delhi: Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, BKU (Bhanu) quit farmers protests

27-year-old farmer who died at ITO protest had returned from Australia recently to celebrate his wedding

New Delhi, Jan 27: In a major development, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and farmer leader Sardar VM Singh on Wednesday have withdrawn support from the ongoing farmers protests against the 3 new farm laws.

The move has come after the mayhem that the national capital underwent on Tuesday during the tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day.

Launching a scathing attack against Rakesh Tikait, VM Singh, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said,"We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee are withdrawing from this protest right away".

''I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf,'' he further said.

This is the decision of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & not of AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee). This is the decision of VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & all office bearers: VM Singh, National Convener of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan pic.twitter.com/dTtW45ZMXL — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Another union Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) which was a participant in the ongoing protest has also withdrawn their support on Wednesday. "I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and ending our 58-day protest," Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) at Chilla border, said.