Toolkit: Masterminds abroad, foot-soldiers in India infiltrated the protests to wreck havoc

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: The sole intention of the banned outfit Poetic Justice Foundation is to spread unrest in the country. The outfit took advantage of the ongoing farmers' protest and created networks to incite violence, the police probing the toolkit case have learnt.

Sources tell OneIndia that all the instructions to the foot-soldiers in India came from abroad. The specific instruction was to create unrest and also begin a disinformation campaign, the investigations have also found.

A Zoom meeting held before January 26 is also under the scanner. The police say that the protests were discussed at the meeting held virtually and around 70 persons took part in it. While 26 from abroad attended the meeting, the rest were from India.

Disha, Nikita, Shantanu, PJF were part of WhatsApp group to discuss creation of toolkit

During the probe, the police learnt that Disha Ravi had created a WhatsApp group called International Farmers' Strike on December 6. Nikita Jacob, who sought anticipatory bail before the Bombay High Court joined the group five days later. The police also found that members of the pro-Khalistan group, Poetic Justice Foundation had also joined the group. One Puneet from PJF had prior to this reached out to Nikita Jacob and Shantanu on Instagram, following which the WhatsApp group involving Disha Ravi was formed.

This group was created to discuss the modalities on the creation of the toolkit. Muluk was added to the group on December 6, the police also found. Further the police also revealed that the three suspects had joined a Zoom call meeting on January 11 that was organised by the PJF.

The toolkit that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg was created by the pro-Khalistan outfit, Poetic Justice Foundation and was meant to amplify fake news and other falsehoods.

A section of this toolkit document mentioned action points under the title prior action, such as digital strike through hashtag on January 26. On Republic Day, the farmers' protest turned violent and one person died, while scores of police personnel were injured.

What is toolkit, how is that linked to farmers' protest?

The Delhi Police said that there was a mention of physical action on January 26 and a plan to enter Delhi for the farmer rally and returning to the border. These details came out following the arrest of Disha Ravi from Bengaluru. The police also have a warrant against two others, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. Both have been accused of creating the toolkit along with Disha Ravi.