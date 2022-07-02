Toll in Manipur landslide rises to 24, 38 still missing

YouTube
    Guwahati, Jul 02:

    More teams were deployed at the site in Tupul to augment the search and rescue operations, they said.

    Rescue operations underway for the second consecutive day after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur
    Rescue operations underway for the second consecutive day after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. PTI Photo

    Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF are continuing the search operations at the site, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

    "Through Wall Radar is being successfully used, and a search and rescue dog is being employed to assist," he said.

    So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued. Bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians were recovered, he said.

    "Search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continued," he added.

    The bodies of 14 personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were sent to their hometowns by two IAF aircraft and an Army helicopter, the spokesperson said.

    The body of one personnel was sent to Kangpokpi district in Manipur by road.

    Full military honours were given to the deceased personnel at Imphal before sending the bodies to their destinations, the spokesperson said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    landslide manipur death toll missing rescue operations

