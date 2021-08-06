Tokyo Olympics: Himachal Pradesh announces Rs 1 crore award for hockey player Varun Kumar

YouTube
    Shimla, Aug 06: The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced an award of Rs 1 crore for Varun Kumar after the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Hockey
    Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the cash award in the state Assembly for Varun Kumar, a resident of Dalhousie in Chamba district. Thakur said Rs 1 crore cash award would be given to him. Besides, he will be appointed as deputy superintendent of police as per his qualification, he added.

    Senior Congress MLA from Dalhouse, Asha Kumari, informed the House that Varun Kumar's family had shifted to Jalandhar in Punjab a few years ago. She urged the chief minister to provide better sports facilities in Chamba district so that other players may get proper training near their homes.

    Earlier on Thursday, Asha Kumari had asked the CM to announce a cash award for him as per the state policy to encourage the youth of the hill state to make their career as sportspersons.

    Replying to this, the chief minister had said that the cash award would be announced for the hockey player soon as per the policy.

    X