  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Today is Anti-Terrorism day

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities and higher educational institutions to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day to wean away the youth from terrorism.

    The activities suggested for the day include debates, discussions, symposium, pledge taking ceremony and screening of films.

    Today is Anti-Terrorism day

    "Every year May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism day in India to wean away the youth from terrorism and showing as to how it is prejudicial to the national interest," the commission said in a letter to vice chancellors.

    "You are requested to kindly observe the 'Anti-terrorism day' in your university and in your affiliated colleges on May 21, 2019. You should accordingly organise appropriate programmes suggested by the Ministry of Home Affairs," the letter stated.

    lok-sabha-home

    More UNIVERSITY GRANTS COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    university grants commission antiterrorism

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 7:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue