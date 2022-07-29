Tobacco causes painful death: Tobacco products to carry new warning and image from Dec 1

New Delhi, July 29: From December 1, the tobacco product packs will display a new image with the textual health warning "Tobacco causes painful death."

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008. The amended rules will be applicable with effect from December 1, 2022.

Tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will display a new image with the textual health warning "Tobacco causes painful death," the government said in a statement.

The image will be valid for a period of one year following its commencement from December 1. Also, tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2023 will display an image with textual health warning "tobacco users die younger," according to the new health warnings notified by the ministry.

The ministry in a statement said any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import, or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products will ensure that all tobacco product packages have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

Violation of the guidelines is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, the government said.

The existing specified health warning, as per the government data. - notified vide GSR 458(E) dated July 21, 2020, shall continue till November 30, 2022.