To Rahul Gandhi's 'you're in wrong party', Kamlesh Paswan says not to try to lure anyone like this

New Delhi, Feb 03: BJP Lok Sabha member Kamlesh Paswan on Thursday urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not to try to lure anyone from BJP and that he should focus on himself and his party first.

Speaking to ANI, Pawan said,"After my speech on Motion of Thanks to the president in the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday said: "Mr Paswan, you spoke very well. I think you are in the wrong party." He is trying to woo me. He should focus on himself and his party first." .

"We are 24-carat BJP workers. Such things will have no effect on us. It is the BJP that has worked for the development of our community. I want to urge Rahul Gandhi Ji not to try to lure anyone like this," he added.

On Wednesday, Gandhi had described Kamlesh Paswan as a "good person in the wrong party" but the latter was not amused saying he could become MP thrice only because of his party.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address, Gandhi said he even learns from opposition leaders and mentioned Paswan's name, who had just spoken before him.

"I saw my Dalit colleague speak Paswanji speaking today... He knows the history of Dalits, he knows who has been oppressing Dalits for the years. But he was reluctant today... He has spoken to me about what is in his heart. He is a good person but in the wrong party," Gandhi said.

The remarks did not go well with the BJP, who hit back at Rahul, accusing his party and his family of dividing Dalit community in order to rule them.

After Gandhi concluded his speech, Paswan arose and said the Congress leader knows him because he is an MP, which he has become only due to his party.

"Rahul Gandhi told me I am in the wrong party... I want to tell him about his party's policy, which is to divide our community and rule. Today Rahul Gandhiji takes my name because I am an MP. I became MP thrice because of my party," Paswan said, adding Congress is not capable enough to poach him and make him happy there.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 12:27 [IST]