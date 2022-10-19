PFI ban 'dangerous' as every Muslim who speaks his mind can now be arrested: AIMIM chief Owaisi

To PM Modi's comment about India releasing cheetahs, Owaisi says, 'and rapists'

New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the DefExpo 2022 that India has come a long way and from releasing pigeons, now we release Cheetahs. AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, however, has taken a swipe at the Prime Minister's 'cheetah' comment.

Owaisi responded to it on twitter by adding "rapists" to the list. His reference comes in thee wake of the Gujarat government's submission in the Supreme Court over the Bilkis Bano case.

The Gujarat government on Monday defended before the Supreme Court its decision to grant remission to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. It told the apex court that 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and killing her entire family in the 2002 Gujarat riots were freed early over "good behaviour" and after the Centre's approval.

However, the Supreme Court remarked the Gujarat Government's reply in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case is very bulky wherein a series of judgements have been quoted but factual statements are missing.

"I have not come across a counter affidavit where a series of judgements are quoted. Factual statement should have been made. A very bulky counter. Where is the factual statement, where is the application of mind?" PTI quoted a bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi as stating.

Meanwhile, one among the 11 accused reportedly molested a woman while he was out of parole during June 2020. Responding to it, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra asked the government to explain the "good behaviour". "Achhe din, achhe log. Beti ko molest karna bhi aapke liye 'good behaviour'?" Mahua tweeted.