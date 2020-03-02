  • search
    To go offline? Modi tweets about thinking of giving up social media accounts this Sunday

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted that he would be giving up all social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube.

    PM Modi tweets about giving up all social media accounts

    The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote,"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted".

    It should be noted that Modi's Twitter account had recently crossed 50 million followers. With this, he had become the first Indian to achieve this feat and also the most followed person of the country on Twitter.

    He joined Twitter in January 2009, one of the only few Indian politicians using this platform at the time.

