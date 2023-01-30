To discuss Khalistani extremism, India calls on the Premier of Victoria

Posters of so-called Khalistan Referendum with Indira Gandhi’s image crops up in Australia

Three Hindu Temples have been vandalised in Australia in a span of less than 15 days in a bid to ignite communal tensions.

New Delhi, Jan 30: The High Commissioner of India in Australia called on the Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, to discuss ways to stop extremist Khalistani groups in the country.

"It was a privilege to call on Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews today. Discussed our strong and growing bilateral relationship, the violence in Melbourne yesterday, and how to stop extremist Khalistani groups engaging in further activities prejudicial to peace and harmony," tweeted Manpreet Vohra.

It was a privilege to call on Premier of Victoria @DanielAndrewsMP today. Discussed our strong and growing bilateral relationship, the violence in Melbourne yesterday, and how to stop extremist Khalistani groups engaging in further activities prejudicial to peace and harmony. pic.twitter.com/BSA9xlGNX6 — Manpreet Vohra (@VohraManpreet) January 30, 2023

On Thursday, some persons had painted pro-Khalistan slogans on the board of the Beant Singh Memorial at Sector 42 in Chandigarh.

'Attempts to sow hatred’: Indian High Commission in Australia condemns temple vandalisation

The slogans were written in Punjabi on both sides of the board that is installed on the road opposite the furniture market.

The elements had written SJF Zindabad. The SJF or Sikhs for Justice is a proscribed terror group led by terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The Hindus were and have been targeted by these elements in a bid to ignite communal tensions.

India condemns vandalism of Hindu temples

India has 'strongly condemns' back-to-back vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia.

"We are aware that a couple of temples have recently been vandalised in Australia. We strongly condemn these actions. These actions have also been publically condemned by Australian leaders, community leaders and religious associations there," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Third Hindu Temple vandalised in Australia by Khalistanis in less than a month

"Our Consulate General in Melbourne has taken up the matter with local Police. We've requested expeditious investigation against the perpetrators and measures to prevent such incidents in future. The matter has also been taken up with Australian government and we are looking forward to it," he said.

The Australian incidents were not just isolated cases. Many such hate attacks have occurred in other parts of the world earlier too.