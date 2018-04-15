To conquer Karnataka, 50,000 swayamsevaks take to the ground

The RSS has embarked on a mighty mission to ensure that the BJP wins the Karnataka assembly elections. Embarking on a man to man marking mission, the RSS would replicate what it did in Gujarat to ensure a BJP victory.

There are already around 20,000 swayamsevaks on the ground and in due course of time another 30,000 would be added. The RSS would look to drive across the point of Hindu unity.

The RSS is reaching out to the youth in large numbers. They are holding one on one meetings as well and has termed it as Samajik Sadhbhav Campaign. In addition to this there are over 2,000 booths which have been categorised as Vasati and Up-Vasati.

The RSS is unhappy with the decision of the Karnataka government to recommend religious minority status to the Lingayats. During the interactions, Swayamsevaks have been telling the people that this is an attempt to divide Hindus. The RSS is also mobilising the electorate into voting for a nationalistic party.

