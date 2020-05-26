To check if China would make a military move, India deploys UAVs

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 26: With no signs of tensions de-escalating, India is using UAVs to find out the exact locations, where China may attempt a military move.

There is some military movement taking place in China across the Tibetan plateau to its key base at Nyagari, 100 kilometres south east of Demchok. India has been seeking withdrawal of Chinese troops from points in the Galwan area of sub-sector north of Pangong Tso. At the meetings, the Chinese have refused to scale back troops from the flare up spots.

Along with the UAVs, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force have been deployed along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to monitor the movement of the Chinese.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has increased its presence in Uttarakhand after reports suggested that the Chinese are indulging in a troop build up.

The Army has inducted additional troops and also increased surveillance along the Line of Actual Control. There are reports that China may have marshalled around 5,000 soldiers on its side of the border in the Ladakh sector. The enhanced troop build up took place following a failed meeting that took place on Monday between the two sides.

Sources tell OneIndia that the Chinese troops are scattered on their side of the border.

They are not concentrated in the flash points the source also added.

Indian officials are tracking the developments closely. The officials also said that there is no cause for worry owing to the number of troops the Chinese have deployed. On the other hand the Chinese state media has described the developments as the worst since the Doklam standoff in 2017.

India says that there is a need to set the stage for talks. There is no problem as long as the Chinese troops are stationed wherever they are. Last week, Army Chief General M M Naravane made a visit to Ladakh for a security review.

It has been reported that the Chinese have pitched 100 tents and also put up temporary structures to establish a presence. The Chinese are also said to be constructing bunkers in some of the disputed areas.

Even as both sides are locked in a war of words, India has rejected allegations by Beijing that the Indian troops were responsible for triggering tensions. The Chinese have in fact hindered Indian patrols, India has further said.

Meanwhile the Chinese military has been fast increasing its troops in areas around Pangong Two Lake and Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. China is trying to send a clear signal that it is not ready to end the confrontation with the Indian Army. The Chinese side has increased its presence in the Galwan Valley and has erected around 100 tents in the past two weeks. It has also been bringing in machinery for possible construction of bunkers, despite the stiff protest by the Indian troops.

In this backdrop Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane paid a visit to the headquarters of the 14 Corps in Leh and reviewed the situation with the top commanders.