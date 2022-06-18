YouTube
    To check alertness of local cops, Delhi Police to plant dummy IEDs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 18: In order to check the alertness of the local police, the Delhi Police have decided to "plant" dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The city's Special Cell Unit issued an order in this matter on Friday.

    According to the officials, the staff of the Special Cell will randomly "plant" the dummy IEDs at high footfall areas in each of the 15 districts. Once they detects it, they will have to follow the regular protocol of handling such a situation like cordoning off the area, using sandbags for buttressing, and calling the bomb disposal team must be followed, they sai, as per PTI News.

    To check alertness of local cops, Delhi Police to plant dummy IEDs

    The high footfall areas should be patrolled, and CCTV cameras installed there monitored regularly, the officials said.

    On January 14, an unattended bag containing an IED was found at Ghazipur flower market. The officials from Special Cell, NSG's bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders reached the spot and the device was diffused. PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 16:50 [IST]
