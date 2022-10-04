YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    To augment infrastructure, Punjab’s schools sanctioned Rs 222 crore

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amritsar, Oct 04: NABARD has sanctioned Rs 221.99 crore to strengthen school infrastructure in rural schools in Punjab. National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development has sanctioned the money from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the construction of 2,328 additional classrooms, 762 labs, and 648 playgrounds in rural schools in all 23 districts of Punjab, a NABARD statement said here on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

    To augment infrastructure, Punjab’s schools sanctioned Rs 222 crore
    NABARD has sanctioned Rs 221.99 crore to strengthen school infrastructure in rural schools in Punjab

    In addition to this, 404 integrated science labs, 62 physics labs, 44 chemistry labs, 54 biology labs, 103 computer labs, and 55 National Skills Qualification Framework labs have also been sanctioned. The projects aim to benefit a total of 3.80 lakh students, including likely new enrolment of 3.5 lakh students, in more than 3,500 villages, it said.

    Direct link to check NABARD Office Attendant prelims resultDirect link to check NABARD Office Attendant prelims result

    Presently, there are 632 projects underway which are being built with Rs 686 crore granted under the RIDF by the Department of School Education, Punjab government, it said.

    Comments

    More INFRASTRUCTURE News  

    Read more about:

    infrastructure nabard punjab

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X