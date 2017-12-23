TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 declared: How to check

The TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 has been declared. The results for the October Exam are available on the official website.

The exam was held in the month of October for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering. The time table of the exam was released in October 2017 for full time, sandwich and part time modes. Technical glitches may be there, hence students should wait for a while before retrying for the result retrieval. As of now, the official website and result portal is not responding. Students are suggested to retry during offpeak hours. The results are available on tndte.gov.in.

How to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2017:

Go to tndte.gov.in or intradote.tn.nic.in

or Click on relevant link

Enter register number

Enter date of birth

Enter the security question

Submit details

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News