TN: Woman’s legs crushed by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole

Chennai, Nov 12: In a chilling re-run of September's techie Subhasri death case, a 30-year-old woman from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu was seriously injured after she came under the wheels of a truck while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Rajeswari. The incident took place when the woman who fell off her scooter when the party's flag post, erected on the side of Avinashi Road near Goldwins bus stop, started to fall towards her.

She lost the balance of her vehicle, which fell in front of an approaching truck.

Her legs were crushed by the lorry and she received multiple fractures. An FIR has been registered against the lorry driver, police said. Following the accident, she was rushed to a private hospital where she is currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking to media, a senior police official said the driver had confessed that he was speeding as his owner had told him to come fast. The official further argued that since the flagpoles were erected on the sandy side of the road, there was no way they could have reached the right lane of the Avinasi Highway, where the accident took place.

The victim's family, however, accused the police of trying to cover-up, saying that she turned right when she saw the flagpole falling, and was hit by the truck.

The incident came on the same day when the Madras High Court granted conditional bail to Jayagopal, the main accused in the death of 23-year-old Subhashri, who was killed after an AIADMK hoarding fell on her in September.

Rajeswari, a resident of Singanallur, worked in the accounts section of a hotel at Chinniyampalayam and was the sole bread earner of her family.

C R Sivan, a relative of Ms Rajeswari, told The Hindu that she applied the brakes but lost control of the scooter and fell on the road. The lorry, which was behind her, ran over her legs and hit another two-wheeler. The accident took place around 9 am when she was barely three km from her workplace, the report said.