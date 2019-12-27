  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN rural local body polls: Polling in first phase begins, villagers boycott elections

    By
    |

    Chennai, Dec 27: The first phase of elections to elect councilors, panchayat union presidents and ward members for the local bodies commenced in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

    Meanwhile, the villagers of Konampatty village near Harur in Dharmapuri district boycotted the elections.

    People wait to cast their votes during rural local body electons in Kanyakumari district
    People wait to cast their votes during rural local body electons in Kanyakumari district

    The second phase will be held on December 30. The dates for the much awaited polls were announced by the State Election Commission early this month.

    'For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu farmer builds temple for PM

    The polls are being held excluding the nine districts where the delimitation exercise has to be completed. These newly formed nine districts are Kancheepuram, Chengalput, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

    According to sources nearly 1.30 crore voters are set to exercise their franchise on Friday and about 1.28 crore in the second phase. Around three lakh election officials have been engaged in poll related works. The counting of votes will take place on January 2.

    More VOTING News

    Read more about:

    voting villagers boycott elections tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue