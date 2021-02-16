TN Polls: Kamal Haasan calls for online applications of candidates, charges Rs 25,000 fee

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 16: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan has asked aspirants for party tickets to contest the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections, likely in April, to get applications on the party's website (www.maiam.com) from February 21 onwards.

    Haasan's MNM also fixed a price of Rs 25,000 for applicants but made it clear the amount was non-refundable. They also added that non-party members could also apply or be nominated.

    Haasan, whose party will distribute the applications online also, said even non-members were welcome to apply for a ticket if they believed they had the due qualifications.

    "This sum will be used for party's expenses. Whether or not your application is accepted, the money will not be refunded. It will be your contribution towards honest politics," Haasan said.

    Application forms will be available both digitally as well as in party offices and ticket aspirants can submit the filled-in ones starting February 21, he said in a release.

    Haasan invited applications from interested persons for all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and the 30 in neighbouring Puducherry.

    The party will also contest the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, slated to be held along with TN polls, he said.

    The vacancy arose due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar last year due to Covid-19.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 9:06 [IST]
