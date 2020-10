TN: Online rummy claims man’s life

1,39,123 people died by suicide in India in 2019

Chennai, Oct 31: A 28-year old bank employee in the city died by suicide reportedly upset over the financial loss incurred by playing online rummy game, police said on Saturday.

Madankumar, a resident of Seeranaickenpalayam was found hanging in his house by the relatives early this morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had become an addict of the online game after making money in the initial stage.

However, he is said to have suffered losses in the game later and become an alcohol addict as he could not recover the lost money.

Further investigations on, they said.