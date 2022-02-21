TN Local Body Election Results 2022: Counting date and time

New Delhi, Feb 21: The counting for the recently-held Tamil Nadu civic polls will be conducted on Tuesday. The single-phase elections were held on Saturday to elect over 12,500 ward members in 640 plus urban local bodies.

As per the Election Commission officials, the counting will be done at 268 centres. The single-phase election was held to fill up 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies in the state. A total of 74,416 candidates including many independents entered the fray.

Among the 21 corporations, which went to polls, the Greater Chennai Corporation registered the lowest turnout of 43.59 per cent while Karur polled the maximum of 75.84 per cent on Saturday, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).

Among the municipalities, Dharmapuri registered an impressive turnout of 81.37 per cent and Nilgiris recorded the lowest voter turnout of 59.98 per cent, the SEC said. On the whole, the town panchayats and municipalities recorded a good voter turnout of 74.68 per cent and 68.22 per cent respectively, while the highly urbanised corporations saw a low turnout of 52.22 per cent.

Stray incidents like a BJP man's objection to a Hijab clad woman voter in a polling station in Madurai, altercations between groups and ruckus between DMK and AIADMK workers in some areas led to anxiety for a while.

There were also complaints about malfunctioning of EVMs in some polling stations besides multiple allegations of distribution of money against one and another. It includes accusations against both the ruling DMK in some cases and the main opposition AIADMK in respect of others. The BJP also alleged the distribution of cash by the DMK across the state.

The local body elections in TN were held after more than a decade. The polls were last conducted in 2011 when the AIADMK was in power in the state. PTI

