TN: Karunanidhi meets DMK cadres on Pongal

Chennai, Jan 14: DMK chief M Karunanidhi met party functionaries and cadres at his Gopalapuram residence here on the occasion of 'Pongal'.

The wheel-chair bound veteran smiled and waved at party workers waiting outside his residence that was decked up in traditional style with plantain trees and sugarcane. The workers lined up in a queue to greet their leader one by one. They also gifted him shawls, flowers and fruits.

DMK working president MK Stalin visited his father and sought his blessings. Since October last year, the 93-year-old leader has been inactive in politics in view of age-related issues. Karunanidhi fell ill in October, 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy.

Earlier, Stalin met party MLAs and MPs at his Alwarpet residence. Former Chennai Corporation Mayor M Subramanian, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and several other party leaders also called on him. Stalin offered Rs 20 to all his supporters, who met him, as a mark of affection. In the past, Karunanidhi would offer Rs 10 each to the party men who meet and greet him on the day of Pongal. DMK cadres celebrated the harvest festival as Egalitarian pongal (samathuva pongal).

PTI