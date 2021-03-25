TN elections 2021: Independent candidate promises mini-helicopter, Rs one crore to all and trip to moon

The TN elections are too close to call: Here is what changed in the past three weeks

Chennai, Mar 25: An annual deposit of Rs one crore for every home, a mini-helicopter, a gold jewellery for weddings, a three-storey house and a trip to the moon are some of the key promises made by Thulam Saravanan, an independent candidate contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu election from the Madurai South constituency. His manifesto and its promises to the public have certainly grabbed people's attention in the constituency where there are 13 more candidates.

Speaking to a media organisation, Saravanan said, "My aim is to raise awareness against people falling for freebies by political parties. I want them to choose good candidates who are ordinary humble people."

However, in other words, to highlight promises made by netas, Saravanan is making them. It can be seen that his poll symbol is also a dustbin. At large, if you want to fall for promises that can never be met, you might as well throw your votes in a dustbin.

In his manifesto, Saravanan also promised a robot to reduce the workload of housewives, a boat for every family along with channels for boat rides, a 300-foot high artificial snow mountain to keep his constituency cool, a space research centre and a rocket launch pad.

Saravanan, who lives with his poor elderly parents and yet to marry, says he borrowed money for interest to pay the Rs 20,000 deposit to file his nomination papers.

The independent candidate slams political parties for "turning politics into a money spinner" and ignoring people's welfare. "While in power they don't work to provide jobs, to nurture agriculture or even ensure clean air or interlink rivers. Only during election time they try to lure people by throwing money at them and not letting them decide properly," Saravanan said.

With so much at stake, political parties in Tamil Nadu have taken populism to a new high even though the state is in a five lakh-crore debt.

AIADMK, aiming for a third term, has promised free washing machines, monthly payment of Rs 1,500 for housewives, six free cylinders for every family and a government job for every family among others.

DMK, that is struggling to make its way to the top, has promised to cut petrol price by Rs five a litre, and diesel by Rs 4 a litre, free tab with internet besides a waiver of student loans.

However, it can be seen that Kamal Haasan's MNM was the first to moot the idea of a salary for housewives.