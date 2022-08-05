India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Article 370 Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin changes Twitter profile pic, has photo of Karunanidhi with tricolour in background

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 05: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has changed his Twitter profile picture, putting up a photograph of M Karunanidhi with the Indian tricolour in the background, while stating his late father had ensured flag hoisting rights for CMs.

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin changes Twitter profile pic, has photo of Karunanidhi with tricolour in background

    Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, changed his picture days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a 'tiranga' (Tricolour) as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to the same as part of a collective effort to celebrate the national flag to mark 75 years of the country's independence.

    'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: BJP leaders change display picture of social media accounts to 'Tricolour''Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: BJP leaders change display picture of social media accounts to 'Tricolour'

    ''Muthamil arignar (Tamil scholar) Kalaignar ensured the right of state Chief Ministers hoisting the (national) flag on August 15 in 1974,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

    The display picture showed the late Karunanidhi, flanked by officials, descending steps, presumably at the Fort St George here where the state Secretariat is located, with the Indian national flag fluttering atop a tall mast behind him.

    ''#NewProfilePic,'' Stalin added.

    Tamil Nadu chief ministers hoist the tricolour from the ramparts of Fort St George here on the Independence Day every year.

    Comments

    More M K STALIN News  

    Read more about:

    m k stalin twitter

    Story first published: Friday, August 5, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X