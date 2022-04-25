YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN assembly passes resolution vesting power to appoint vice-chancellors of universities to State govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Apr 25: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a bill empowering the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to various universities in the state, in an apparent bid to clip the wings of the Governor on the matter.

    TN assembly passes resolution vesting power to appoint vice-chancellors of universities to State govt

    Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy tabled the bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws to allow the state government to appoint VCs to the varsities.

    The BJP opposed the bill at the introductory stage while the main opposition AIADMK, taking exception to a remark on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai, staged a walkout ahead of the passage of the bill.

    Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin, while appealing to members to support the government's initiative, said that even in Gujarat, the home-state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vice-chancellors are not appointed by the governor but the State.

    Same was the case with other states including Telangana and Karnataka.

    Opposition PMK supported the bill.

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X