TN: Arson at Chennai's Sathyabama University after first-year student commits suicide

First year student at Chennai's Sathyabama University allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday after being scolded for copying during exams. Body of the student sent for post-mortem.

Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter

First reports of the violence came in at around 8.30 pm tonight. It is learnt that the deceased as Duvvuru Monica Reddy of Andhra Pradesh was writing the chemistry paper in her semester exam when she was found copying.

''The invigilator informed other officials and she was asked to leave the hall," a police officer said.

