TN: 30 dolphins washed ashore in Thoothukudi coast, rescue operation on

As many as 30 Dolphins washed ashore near Punnaikayal village in Thoothukudi district on Monday evening while four of them were found dead.

It is learned that the dolphins were spotted on the shallow waters of the sea struggling for their life by fishermen at around 6 pm on Monday.

On receiving the information, forest officials attached to the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve and the State Forest Department reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, veterinarians were performing the postmortem on the carcasses of the four of the stranded dolphins. The dolphins had suffered injuries. Two of the four dead dolphins were lactating females.

This isn't the first incident of dolphins washing ashore in such large numbers in the state.

Earlier in 2016, on January 11, 83 pilot whales had washed ashore in the same village but were taken back to the sea. In January 1974, around 70 pilot whales had washed ashore at Manapad in Tuticorin district.

