  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TMC women members in Kolkata sport mehendi with no 'CAA' , 'NRC' slogan

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 25: Women members of the ruling TMC have got 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' slogans painted on their palms with mehendi, as a mark of protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens exercise.

    State minister for women and child development Shashi Panja said the party came up with this unique idea to register dissent against the Centre's "regressive" move.

    TMC women members in Kolkata sport mehendi with no CAA , NRC slogan
    Representational Image

    "We have adopted a novel way to protest against the regressive CAA and NRC, which the BJP dispensation at the Centre is trying to implement across the country. The women TMC members on Friday painted 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' slogans on their hands with mehendi and staged a protest," she said.

    TMC MP Mala Roy asserted that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was "dead against" the implementation of CAA and NRC, and would continue its agitation in one form or the other.

    Cong, CPI(M) slam TMC for not replying to queries of Guv on pending Bill

    "The idea (of sporting mehendi) was conceived by Mamata Banerjee. Mehendi is usually worn on auspicious occasions. As we want to drive evil forces out of the country, what better way than sport mehendi designs with anti-CAA slogans to register our protest," the parliamentarian said.

    The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has emerged as a major political flashpoint in West Bengal, with the ruling Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    tmc slogan kolkata nrc citizenship bill

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X