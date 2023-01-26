Year 2022: The year that the Union of India banned the Popular front of India

TMC spokesperson used crowdfunding money on wine and dine: ED

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi who is alleged to have paid Saket Gokhale money sought more time to join the ED's investigation due to the Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Trinamool Congress spokesperson, Saket Gokhale had splurged over Rs 1.07 crore collected through crowdfunding for social causes on wining, dining and other personal expenses.

The money also included Rs 23 lakh collected in cash from an aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The claims were made by the ED which is investigating the misuse of funds before a court in Gujarat. The ED had arrested Gokhale (35) from the Sabarmati jail.

Gokhale had been arrested twice in three days in December in connection with the alleged irregularities in crowd funding initiative. He had been placed under ED custardy until January 31 by a special court.

Reports said that the ED had summoned Alankar Sawai an aide of Rahul Gandhi in connection with the case. Doing the interrogation, Gokhale had said that he was paid Rs 23.45 lakh in cash by Sawai for handling social media. Between 2019 and 2022 he had collected Rs 1.07 crore through crowdfunding, which he spent on personal expenses.

Sawai while citing the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra has sought more time to appear before the ED.

Sawai is a former banker and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. He heads the research team. The ED told the court when Gokhale was asked why Sawai had paid the cash, he had reportedly told the agency that only Sawai can answer this question.

The ED told the court that Gokhale had prepared a bogus electronic document in the name of an institution called OurDemocracy.in. Through this he collected funds from the complainant and other persons through a private company called GiantTreeTech Private Limited.

The ED said that the money has been splurged on speculative share trading, wining and dining apart from other personal expenses. These appear to be extravagant in nature, the ED also said. The ED also said that Gokhale is not cooperating with the investigation.

Gokhale however denied the allegations and said he invested the funds in the share market so that he does not have to raise additional funds.

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 10:51 [IST]