TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday filed defamation suit against Union Minister Babul Supriyo for leveling coal smuggling allegations against him.

The Trinamool Youth Congress president in November had sent a legal notice to Mukul Roy, who quit the TMC to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the veteran politician had made "false" statements against him and demanding an apology.

OneIndia News