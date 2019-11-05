Lawyers-Police clash: Cops ends protest, review petition to be filed in Delhi HC

New Delhi, Nov 05: Thousands of Delhi Police personnel who were protesting over Saturday's Tis Hazari court clashes ended their agitation on Tuesday evening. The policemen were protesting outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO.

They called off the strike after repeated appeals by senior cops. Delhi Police said that a review petition will be filed in the Delhi High Court over the Court's order on Tis Hazari Court incident.

Joint Police Commissioner Devesh Srivastava on Tuesday evening assured the protesting police personnel of all help and said that all their demands would be accepted.

"The concerns of police personnel have been taken up at appropriate levels. A case has been registered and action will be taken in Saket incident. Delhi High Court has ordered judicial inquiry in Tis Hazari Court incident," Delhi Commissioner of Police, Amulya Patnaik, told the media today.

The cops, who gathered outside the headquarters to protest Saturday's violence, were in civilian clothes.

A violent scuffle took place between Delhi police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court over the parking issue on Saturday evening. The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday, which injured at least 20 security personnel and several advocates.

The senior police officials assured the protesters their full support. Protesters were also assured that investigation was being carried out the incidents of violence against their colleagues. Ex gratia of Rs 25,000 was also announced by the senior police officers.

In the November 3 order, the high court had also ordered a judicial inquiry by one of its retired judges into the clash and transfer of two senior police officials during pendency of the investigation. Delhi High Court transferred two officers and suspended two others over Saturday's clash.

What also upset the policemen was the lack of initiative on their behalf after the Delhi High Court transferred two officers and suspended two others over Saturday's clash. At an emergency hearing yesterday, the court had ordered a judicial probe. It also said no coercive action can be taken against advocates, who initially called a day's strike and then withdrew it.