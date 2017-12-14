Times Now-VMR predicts landslide win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh

The Times Now-VMR exit poll on Thursday predicted a landslide win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017. According to the exit poll, the BJP will win 51 seats, while Congress will be reduced to just 17 seats.

The voting acrosss 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh was held on November 9 and recorded its highest turnout at 74 percent.

The magic number to form government in Himachal Pradesh is 35 and if Times Now-VMR exit polls are to be believed then BJP will exceed the required mark by miles.

As per exit poll's prediction, the BJP would gain as many as 25 seats over the last elections, while the Congress' will lose 19 seats, which is a massive downslide.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election in 2007 and 2012 Party Wise (68 Seats) Party Name 2007 2012 Indian National Congress (INC) 23 36 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) 41 26 Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) 1 - Himachal Lokhit Party (HLP) - 1 Independant (IND) 3 5

In 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress party came to power after winning 36 of the 68 seats in the state assembly. Virbhadra Singh then became the chief minister. The BJP had won 27 seats in 2012.

The exit polls of various TV channels for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are predicting BJP's massive win in both states. As per India Today-Axis My India, BJP will win 47-55 seats in Himachal while Congress could bag just 13 seats.

