Thunderstorm, rain lash Delhi-NCR; flight operations hit

New Delhi, May 30: Delhiites witnessed thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain on Monday bringing more respite from the sweltering heat.

Following the rain, a car trapped under an uprooted tree in Connaught Place as the national capital received sudden rainfall accompanied by hailstorm. The car was unoccupied and was in the parking lot.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre had forecasted for Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h in areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted pleasant weather in Delhi for Monday (May 30) "The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the city on Monday," said the IMD official, as per PTI.

Delhi: Heavy rain lashes various parts of the national capital.#WATCH



(Visuals from ITO) pic.twitter.com/wR8zK8Lm1p — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 30, 2022

IndiGo issued a statement saying raindrops and thunderstorms in Delhi may impact our flight operations.

#6ETravelAdvisory : Raindrops and thunderstorms in #Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status https://t.co/F83aKztgwO. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 30, 2022

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Many netizens shared photos and videos of the heavy rains lashing Delhi. Take a look

This is Delhi dancing to the rain pic.twitter.com/uX7BkO9iI0 — Abhay (@AbhaySinghKr) May 30, 2022